Manassas just got a little slice of Paris.
Paris Baguette, a bakery franchise chain making a push in the U.S., has opened its newest location at 9765 Liberia Ave., just outside the city limits in Prince William County.
Despite its name, offering and aesthetic, the chain is actually not French at all. It originated in South Korea and exploded in popularity there and in China, where there are over 3,800 locations combined.
The shop is a relative newcomer in the U.S., where the chain has just 99 locations across the country, most of them franchises.
“We’re thrilled to officially open the doors to our neighbors in Manassas,” owner Sean Shin said. “The grand opening is just the start of welcoming community members.”
A news release states the shop has seating for 48 in its 3,500-square-foot storefront, where it will serve fresh baked goods – like strawberry cake, mochi donuts and chocolate croissants – with Lavazza coffee. The Manassas location is the chain’s fourth in Northern Virginia.
According to the release, the company hopes to have 1,000 locations in the U.S. by 2030.
“This shopping center will be a new spotlight in Manassas soon. Manassas is growing year over year,” Shin told InsideNoVa when he announced the coming location. “We are really glad to have a chance to offer quality baked goods and cakes to people who live in Manassas.”
