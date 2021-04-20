Demolition is set to begin this spring at Bren Mar Park on Collier Lane and Edsall Road in Alexandria as the Fairfax County Park Authority removes an old home on the property.
The single-family house was on the property when the land was donated to the park authority in 2017 and serves no public purpose, Fairfax County officials said in a news release. Bren Mar Park contains a playground, trails, a picnic area and several conservation areas.
This construction project includes all site-related work required to remove the two-story home, erosion and sediment control, light grading, and seeding and strawing the disturbed areas. Work is being conducted by TMG Construction LLC of Purcellville.
The project is expected to take two weeks, the county said, with work expected to being in late May or early June. The park will remain open while the project is underway, but there may be some impact to parking due to construction traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.