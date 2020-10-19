Two U.S. Park Police officers indicted last week in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist turned themselves in and have been released on bond.
A special grand jury in Fairfax County indicted officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amayahas in the 2017 death of Bijan Ghaisar during a traffic stop in Fort Hunt following a stop-and-go pursuit. Both face charges of manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said both were arranged Monday morning and have been released awaiting trial. The conditions of their release include the prohibition of possession of firearms and ammunition, the prohibition of the exercise of police powers, and a prohibition from leaving Virginia. A status hearing date for both is scheduled Nov. 23.
“Bijan Ghaisar was an individual that was involved in a minor traffic accident and was shot and killed by law enforcement minutes later," Descano said. "Like so many others in our community, I was deeply disturbed by the images we saw on that cruiser video. That’s why I made sure that we took a clear and critical look at this case and made sure we did the right thing."
On Nov. 17, 2017, the two officers followed Ghaisar’s Jeep down George Washington Parkway after he'd been rear-ended by another vehicle in Old Town Alexandria and left the scene.
Dash cam video released by the Fairfax County Police Department showed that Ghaisar stopped his Jeep twice, but drove away twice.
When Ghaisar stopped a third time in the Fort Hunt neighborhood of Fairfax County, the two officers approached his Jeep with guns drawn.
The video shows officers firing nine times as Ghaisar’s Jeep inched forward. Ghaisar, 25, was not armed. He died 10 days later at the hospital.
The shooting caused an outcry in the community after Fairfax County police released the cruiser dash cam video. But federal officials declined to charge the officers, saying the two did nothing criminally wrong.
Descano said he convened a special grand jury several months ago to investigate the case.
"I wish this could have been done in a faster fashion. However, there is no shortcut to justice," he said. "This is a very complex and nuanced case." He said prosecutors reviewed more than 11,000 pieces of documentary evidence, chased down additional evidence, and the conducted in-person interviews.
