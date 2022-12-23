The female patient came to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center with a bleeding problem.
Doctors weren’t sure of the cause, and they couldn’t do any tests to find out because her blood count was too low for anesthesia, Dr. Carol Shapiro recalled recently.
So they decided to try hyperbaric oxygen therapy, in which a patient breathes 100% pure oxygen while inside a pressurized chamber. The “hyperbaric,” or high pressure, dose of oxygen helps a person’s blood carry more oxygen to organs and tissues to promote wound healing.
The doctors presented their case to the Woodbridge hospital’s administrator, who agreed to the treatment plan. That was the fall of last year; the patient was home by Christmas.
The procedure wasn’t approved by insurance, so the hospital didn’t receive a cent in payment for it. But doctors believed it was the right thing to do for the patient.
“It’s that kind of thinking that makes me proud to be part of it,” Shapiro said of the hospital where she has worked for the past five decades.
The board-certified plastic surgeon was one of those who shared memories of the facility that marked 50 years of service last month.
Before Potomac Hospital opened on Nov. 7, 1972, patients in eastern Prince William County who needed hospitalization had to go to Manassas, Alexandria or Fredericksburg. In 1965, the Woodbridge Jaycees hired consultants to study the feasibility of building a hospital. Five sites were considered.
Four years later, a hospital membership drive was held, and 3,300 members signed on to support fundraising.
“They actually went door-to-door,” Katherine Johnson, president of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, said.
More than $2 million ended up being raised, and a 77-acre tract was bought for $258,070.70 from Anna Greisch. Johanna Opitz dedicated the right of way to the property that became Opitz Boulevard, which connects the hospital with Interstate 95 and U.S. 1.
Merger with Sentara
Potomac Hospital opened with 29 beds and a 61-member medical staff. After 37 years as a community hospital, in 2009, it merged with the largest health system in the state. Renamed Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, it’s now one of 12 hospitals in the Sentara Healthcare system and has 183 beds and more than 500 medical staff members. Sentara is also the fifth-largest employer in Prince William, Johnson said.
Shapiro, now medical director at Sentara Wound Healing Center on the hospital’s campus, was one of the original members of the Potomac Hospital medical staff.
“They opened their doors, and I walked through.”
Before the hospital opened, she said, 19 or 20 doctors committed to see patients there. This was when there were still chicken farms along U.S. 1.
“We had a good basic staff when we started,” Shapiro said.
In those days, she did basically every type of plastic surgery, including cosmetic work, procedures to correct cleft lips and hand and ear deformities and trauma reconstruction.
Getting to the hospital, though, could be harrowing. Drivers could take Opitz Boulevard, but initially there was no good connection between the facility and Smoketown Road – only a dirt road coming off Smoketown.
“So the ambulances used to come barreling down the dirt road,” Shapiro said, adding that many arrived with one or more flat tires.
There also was no traffic light in front of the hospital at first, resulting in some people getting into wrecks on their way there.
“It was dangerous,” Shapiro said.
The present stoplight was installed after then-county supervisors John Jenkins, Hilda Barg and Maureen Caddigan fought for it, she said.
Complaints about the food
Then there was the food. The hospital was built without a large kitchen, Shapiro said, and patients were served prepackaged meals that were heated up by staff pushing microwaves on carts.
The notion was that this would be preferable to cold food, and it did use the latest technology to prepare meals quickly. But the operation didn’t result in tastiness, so it didn’t take long before the greatest complaint about the hospital was that the food was terrible. Staff members at the time subsisted on sandwiches from vending machines, and many hospital visitors brought food for patients.
“It was pretty bleak,” Shapiro said.
Nowadays, however, the hospital has a “fantastic” dietary service, she said. The turnaround is an example of how the facility’s leaders have always responded to community and staff issues over the years.
“It’s really been a pleasure to be part of what I’ve seen transition,” Shapiro said.
Volunteer Sally Baldwin has also been around since the hospital opened.
The Triangle resident always thought she would want to work in a hospital gift shop, and she did for a while. But most of her time has been spent at the information desk. She enjoys interacting with people who come into the hospital and helping them when they don’t know where they’re going.
“It gives you a good feeling if you’ve eased somebody’s stress,” she said.
Baldwin, who volunteers on Tuesday mornings, has a simple answer when asked why she’s volunteered for so long: “I haven’t gotten tired of it yet.”
Baldwin also recalled an international affair at the hospital. When she worked in the gift shop, a busload of French Canadians came to the hospital because a member of their traveling group had a heart attack. Baldwin’s daughter, who was a candy-striper, knew just a little French, but she wound up being called on to help bridge the language divide.
Baldwin praises those who work at the hospital.
“They’re just an amazing group of people,” she said.
In 2016, they even saved her life. She went to bed on a Wednesday night without knowing anything was wrong and ended up going into a coma. She had sepsis and wasn’t found until Friday when a neighbor checked on her.
A kidney stone had caused a blockage that resulted in poison backing up in her system, and paramedics didn’t think she would make it. The hospital had just started a new protocol to deal with sepsis, however, and a week later, Baldwin was back home.
“So I’m very grateful,” she said.
Expanded services
Various other services and programs have expanded at the hospital over the years. For instance, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is the only hospital in Virginia offering Elucent EnVisio lumpectomy technology to breast cancer patients. It aims to precisely target tumors and improve clinical and cosmetic outcomes.
The hospital also is designated as a Level III trauma center and is the only trauma center in Prince William. Before the designation, patients had to be transferred for care more often, Johnson said.
Cancer services are being centralized on the hospital campus for patient convenience, as well.
When programs expand at the hospital, it means that patients can get more care locally and don’t have to travel out of town for it, said Christy Grabus, vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer.
“Nobody wants to drive very far in Northern Virginia when you’re sick,” she said.
Nurses played a role in the hospital’s opening in 1972 and remain committed to the community even outside the parameters of their positions, Grabus added. For example, she said emergency department nurses are doing a coat drive for the needy – while they’re in the middle of their busiest season at work.
She summed up the job this way: “Whatever the community needs, that’s what we’re here for.”
Driver of economic development
A hospital can affect a community in other ways, too. Having a high-quality health care system is important to companies looking to potentially locate in Prince William, said Tom Flynn, deputy director of the county’s Economic Development Department. He added that the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the significance of access to health care.
The Sentara hospital also has benefitted the eastern end of the county because it has attracted medical providers and others who wanted to be near it, he said.
“The Sentara facility in Prince William really has spawned a lot of development around it,” Flynn said.
He noted that there are two proposals to develop medical offices on land near the hospital and next to the site of a planned commuter parking garage near the Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center shopping area.
County Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, called the hospital a “mainstay” and “staple” of the community. She said the facility and its personnel have looked to elevate the level of health care for everyone in eastern Prince William, including residents who may not be as wealthy as some in other parts of the county.
Bailey said Sentara worked diligently to address the pandemic, and she praised Johnson for aligning with county efforts on mental health issues.
“When you say, ‘Sentara,’ they’re a part of the fabric of Prince William County.”
