Authorities say a pitchfork wielding burglar was arrested Sunday morning after breaking into a Stafford County home, attacking a resident and then struggling with deputies as they tried to arrest her.
Deputies were called to a home in Stafford County's Millbrook subdivision just before 4:30 a.m., where they learned a partially naked, muddy woman had forced open the door of a home while armed with a pitchfork and attacked a resident.
The suspect was not known to any who lives at the home. The resident suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries in the attack, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The suspect then fled to a nearby residence and was let inside when the homeowner thought she needed assistance.
When deputies arrived, the woman attacked them, the release said.
"Deputies utilized a taser during the arrest, but it did not seem to have any effect on the suspect," the sheriff's office said. Three deputies were assaulted while attempting to take the woman into custody.
The deputies are all fine, the sheriff's office said, though one was treated at the hospital and released.
Deputies charged Madison Snyder, 31, of Courtland, with burglary with a deadly weapon, breaking and entering with a deadly weapon, aggravated malicious wounding, and three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, the sheriff's office said.
She was also wanted for outstanding charges in the state of Kansas and York County, Virginia.
Snyder is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The investigation continues.
(4) comments
I love local news.
Partially nude, muddy and wielding a pitchfork? You kiddin me?
I have to question the brain functionality of the 2nd resident who allowed this obvious Pill-Billy into their home. I would have definitely called the police, but w/ her on the opposite side of my door. s
Even if she was screaming her husband was trying to kill her? Not that I know but could be a possibility. In any case she is only alive because cops only shoot based on skin color
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.