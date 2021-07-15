A vote on a cell tower in Gainesville devolved yet again into partisan and personal attacks among Prince William County supervisors this week.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 5-3 along party lines to approve a request by Community Wireless Services for a cell tower off U.S. 29 near Carver Road.
The vote was preceded by a lengthy public hearing during which more than a dozen nearby residents spoke against the proposal. Afterward, board discussion eventually devolved into heated attacks.
The argument was a microcosm of building tensions among supervisors that seem to be worsening as the year progresses.
The proposed tower is in the district of Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, who said she believed it was not appropriate for the location and wanted to work with the company to find another site for it.
After Lawson made a motion to deny the request, the board entered the discussion phase in which supervisors typically reveal how they will vote and how they arrived at that decision.
As the discussion evolved, it became clear Lawson’s motion would probably fail. The conversation took a sharp turn after Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, in response to a comment by Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, said that people in the area had reliable cell and internet service.
Supervisor Ann Wheeler, D-At-Large, responded and said that she knew people in the Virginia Oaks neighborhood who did not have cell service.
Lawson countered that Wheeler was “defending one of her biggest donors, a Virginia Oaks couple who has limited cell service.” She said she was frustrated that, as has happened with some recent controversial decisions, the board majority was voting against the will of the supervisor for the district in which th was located.
“This is another partisan vote that’s going to come down to the five Democrats that don’t want to give me the deference that I think I deserve, that I think the community deserves,” she said. “We went through a game of charades asking questions [of the applicant].”
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, chastised supervisors for personal attacks on what she called policy disagreements.
“It’s OK to have differences of opinion on policy, but where we always end up on this dais is we start campaigning on the dais. We become vindictive on the dais,” she said. “It does not need to become personal because we have a policy difference. There’s no need to get to the level we seem to always get to when people don’t get their way.”
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, said Republicans are becoming frustrated because Democrats are not working with them. She said that if supervisors want decorum and respect, it must go both ways.
Franklin, Wheeler and Vega then tried to speak all at once in an incomprehensible cacophony, much to the dismay of those who were attending the meeting. Supervisors were greeted with shouts from the audience of “This is disgusting,” “It’s disgraceful” and “Why are you guys subjecting us to this [deleted]? Just vote.” Wheeler gaveled down at least one member of the audience for heckling the board.
Lawson’s motion failed along party lines.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, was visibly frustrated. He said he has voted with the Republicans on measures numerous times throughout the year.
“There’s a narrative that’s been started that the eastern end of the county is imposing its will on the western end,” he said. “That’s frankly false.”
Candland countered that “significant changes” and “lifestyle-changing” decisions are being made by supervisors who don’t live in the affected districts. And Lawson said contentious land-use cases have been “shoved down our throats” by the board majority.
“You feel like your head is being dunked in the water. That’s exactly what is going on,” Lawson said. “We expose what’s really going on, and more and more people are starting to figure it out.”
A subsequent motion to approve the proposal passed again along party lines. Afterward, Lawson left the board chambers. The board then debated whether it would finish its meeting Tuesday night or reconvene Wednesday morning before deciding to stick it out for another half-hour.
