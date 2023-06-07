Parts of Northern Virginia and the D.C. area are under air-quality alert today due to smoke circulating from Canadian wildfires.
The code orange air-quality alert includes Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties as well as D.C. and southern Maryland.
Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, the National Weather Service said. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.
The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors, the weather service said.
More than 150 forest fires were burning in the Northern Quebec province on Tuesday, "including more than 110 deemed out of control," the Associated Press reported.
