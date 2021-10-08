Fairfax city police say passersby intervened in an attack and sexual assault on Main Street Wednesday afternoon.
The victim was walking in the 9700 block of Main Street at 1:38 p.m. when a stranger approached and pushed her to the ground, city police said in a news release. The man held the victim down and began sexually assaulting her. She fought back, leading witnesses to notice and intervene, police said.
The attacker fled on foot but was found and arrested at a nearby shopping center, the release said.
The victim was examined by medics at the scene and didn't require medical attention.
Police charged Raymond W. Braxton, 30, of no fixed address with aggravated sexual battery and abduction by force, the release said.
He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries inflicted by the victim defending herself. After his release, he was jailed without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
