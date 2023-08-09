Longtime Manassas City Manager Pat Pate is leaving his post in November, heading to Winston-Salem, N.C., to run his hometown’s operations.
“I have accepted the position of City Manager with the City of Winston-Salem and will be returning to North Carolina where most of my family lives,” Pate wrote in his resignation letter to the City Council on Tuesday, saying he had “mixed emotions” about the move.
Pate’s contract with Manassas includes a 90-day notice clause for his departure, meaning his resignation would go into effect Nov. 3, though his resignation letter states that he and the City Council could “reach a mutually acceptable earlier departure.” The Winston-Salem City Council voted to appoint him the new city manager there on July 14, and on Monday the council there approved the contract Pate agreed to.
Pate took over the city manager’s post in Manassas in 2013, coming from Greensboro, N.C., where he had served as the budget and evaluation director. During his tenure, the city’s budget – which the city manager prepares every year before turning it over to the council for amendments and passage – has grown along with its population and tax base. In 2015, the city’s budget totaled about $370 million, this year it’s over $450 million. Over the same period, the city’s real estate tax rate has fallen.
A city spokesperson said the council will hire a consultant and begin a nationwide search for Pate’s replacement in the next several weeks.
Pate has also overseen the completion of several big-ticket capital projects, including the construction of Baldwin Elementary School, the new police headquarters on Grant Avenue and the renovation of the Manassas Museum. Just recently, the city government and School Board agreed on a plan to build a new Jennie Dean Elementary School in 2026.
In 2018, Micron announced its $3 billion expansion in Manassas, the largest economic development project in the state’s history.
“I have truly enjoyed my ten years with the City of Manassas,” Pate wrote in his resignation letter. “The City has enjoyed tremendous success over the past 10 years with achieving a AAA bond rating, a lower tax rate than when I arrived, the largest economic development in the history of the Commonwealth, new schools, a new fire and rescue station, a new public safety facility, new and expanded parks, renovated and new historic structures, an expanded museum, renovation of City Hall, an agreement for commercial air service at the airport, downtown enhancements including the purchase for redevelopment of the Olde Towne Inn and numerous awards and recognitions for services, plans and programs.”
He also saw dramatic political shifts in the city’s governments, as Democrats took a majority on the City Council in 2019 and won the mayor’s seat in 2020, when Michelle Davis-Younger succeeded longtime Republican Mayor Hal Parrish II. Now, just one Republican remains on the council.
Davis-Younger said Pate was personally helpful to her during the transition and called him “one of the best.”
“I'm very grateful for all the support. He’s been an amazing city manager and helped me being new and going through that whole turnover,” the mayor told InsideNoVa. “He’s helped see me through some really difficult times.”
For Pate’s replacement, Davis-Younger said the city would be looking for an “innovator” who would embrace the city’s growth and changes.
“Change is always difficult for folks, but we definitely want someone that’s really a visionary, willing to work with me and my vision for the city,” she said. “We have so many great projects going on. Somebody that’s going to be in line with the wishes of council and to recognize the diversity that’s here and what’s coming.”
(2) comments
NoVA is one of the richest places in America with a mobile, educated, metropolitan population and great schools. We CHOSE to live here.
If you are not happy here then I suggest you move.
And Biden is beating Trump on GDP, unemployment, etc, the things Presidents are measured on.
https://news.yahoo.com/biden-trump-beat-comes-u-152914758.html
The economy does better under Democrats.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/realspin/2016/11/07/trump-is-right-about-one-thing-the-economy-does-better-under-the-democrats/?sh=4a69e6206786
Another rat jumping ship. Democrat policies ruined the schools, ruined the environment, and bankrupt the city. Keep voting for Bidenomics.
