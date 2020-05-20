Beginning Thursday, Patient First will begin drive-up COVID-19 testing by appointment at its locations on Lee Highway in Gainesville and Old Bridge Rd in Lake Ridge.
Appointments at the Gainesville center may be scheduled now by calling the center at (703-743-7017) and appointments at Lake Ridge center may be scheduled now by calling the center at (703-357-9707).
Patient First currently offers COVID-19 testing in Northern Virginia at its centers at Garrisonville on Prosperity Lane (540-658-2811), at Manassas on Liberia Avenue (571-229-1797), on Potomac Station Drive in Leesburg (703-840-1396), on Fairfax Boulevard in Fairfax (703-679-1876), and on Richmond Highway in Alexandria (703-647-6087).
All Patient First Medical Centers, including the designated testing centers, remain open on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., every day, for patients who have an urgent need for medical or injury care.
Appointments for testing are made by calling a designated testing center. Patients are asked about symptoms and risk factors to determine whether they meet screening criteria based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The screening criteria include meeting any of the following conditions:
Symptoms
You have at least one of the following:
- Coughing
- Shortness of Breath
- Difficulty Breathing
OR you have at least two of the following:
- Fever
- Chills
- Sore Throat
- Fatigue
- Body Aches or Muscle Pain
- Headache
- Nausea and/or Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Loss of Appetite
- Loss of Smell and/ or Taste
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.