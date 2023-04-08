Dr. Patrick Spero has been named executive director of the George Washington Presidential Library, housed within the Fred W. Smith National Library for the Study of George Washington at Mount Vernon.
The Mount Vernon Ladies' Association announced Spero's appointment last month. Spero comes to the Washington Library after serving as librarian and director of the Library & Museum of the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia since 2015.
“Dr. Spero's experience, scholarly accomplishments, and vision for the Washington Library will ensure the advancement of the association’s education mission to the highest standard,” said Margaret Nichols, regent of the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association.
Spero said he is thrilled to take on the new role. "It is an incredible honor to serve as the next steward of the library. I am excited to grow its collections and develop new programs that expand knowledge of the life, leadership, and legacy of George Washington, the most important figure in the nation’s most important era.”
At the APS Library and Museum, Spero oversaw an independent research library whose holdings include the papers of Benjamin Franklin, the journals of Lewis and Clark, materials that relate to over 650 different indigenous communities, and the papers of seven Nobel Laureates.
During his tenure, the APS established the David Center for the American Revolution and the Center for Digital Scholarship and completed an endowment campaign for the Center for Native American and Indigenous Research.
Before his time at the APS, Spero served on the faculty of Williams College, teaching courses on the American Presidency, the American Revolution, early American history, and political leadership.
He received his bachelor of arts degree from James Madison University and his doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania.
Reporting to Mount Vernon’s president and CEO, the executive director of the George Washington Presidential Library is charged with fostering scholarship surrounding George Washington and his era, leading impactful academic and public programs, and growing the breadth, depth and significance of the library collection. The library will celebrate its 10th anniversary in September.
