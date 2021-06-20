Abigail Lacuesta, a 2021 graduate of Patriot High School, has been named a 2021 National Merit Northrop Grumman Scholarship winner.
Lacuesta is one of about 1,000 high school students who won 2021 corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards. She entered the scholarship program by taking the 2019 SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screening. As one of the highest-scoring entrants in the state, she was first recognized as a semifinalist.
“I did not think I would make it that far, and I was ecstatic to find out that I was a semifinalist,” Lacuesta said. “[When chosen as a winner], I was still a little surprised, but mostly, I was excited. I felt honored to be chosen.”
Winners were identified by judges as having the strongest combination of academic skills and achievements, extracurricular accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Lacuesta was one of 27 students from Virginia named a winner in the first announcement of National Merit Scholars in 2021.
In Prince William County Public Schools, Lacuesta was involved in the gifted education program, which she said fostered her love for learning and connected her with peers. “My motivation is mainly intrinsic. I feel lucky to be able to enjoy learning and the desire to learn more.”
Lacuesta will attend Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond to major in English. Eventually, she hopes to work in the publishing industry.
In addition, two Prince William County residents who graduated this spring from the regional Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology also won National Merit Scholarships.
Sophia Evanisko, a former Mountain View Elementary School and Bull Run Middle School student, earned a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship. Avik Rao, a former student at Glenkirk and Piney Branch elementary schools and Bull Run Middle School, earned the National Merit University of Maryland Scholarship.
