Patriot High School graduate Lillian Rojas has been selected as the next student member for the Board of Visitors at the University of Virginia.
“It is a privilege to be able to meet with and represent my peers in an effort to make this university better for us all,” said Rojas, who graduated from Patriot in 2020. She will begin her term June 1.
Rojas is on track to double major in public policy and leadership and religious studies at UVA’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.
In 2021, Rojas was elected to represent the College of Arts and Sciences, UVA’s largest school, as the chair of external affairs, and most recently served as the chair of the representative body for the 2022-23 term.
At Patriot, she founded the Young Democrats club in an effort to seek an open dialogue with her peers with different opinions.
“It taught me the importance of taking initiative and communicating effectively to achieve your goals,” Rojas said.
Her role on the Board of Visitors will be to ensure that student opinions are considered when major university decisions are made. “It reinforces the notion that students shape the university and take up the direct responsibilities needed to create change.”
Rojas noted that student self-government is an important aspect of the U.Va. experience.
“It allows students to take charge and shape their own experience,” she added. “It is important for students to know and understand so that we can come together as a community and create a better U.Va. that represents our current needs and goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.