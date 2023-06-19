Patriot High School seniors Jack Meador and Abenezer Fitaw earned first place at the Virginia High School League State Debate Championship in the public forum category.
Adrienne Phillips, gifted education teacher and team coach, said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, academic sports such as debate were paused. The Patriot High debate program struggled to maintain a consistent team, due to a lack of legacy competitors, little willingness from students to take on extra academic work and the departure of the team’s coach.
But team captains Tony Aleman and Yamini Babu prevented the program from disappearing, she said. “With the number of hurdles this team had to overcome, that in two short years they made it to states, let alone won states, is nothing short of remarkable.”
Meador said Phillips’ mentorship was fundamental in achieving the team’s goals.
“[She] has taught us not only new ways of thinking, but has brought in other connections to help understand the world and rhetoric better,” he said. “A large part of that is understanding other perspectives and being empathetic, even in debate. The best way to convince someone is to make them believe that they always agreed with you in the first place.”
Debate season is September to April. Weekly practices paired with at-home research prepare students for monthly tournaments, building up to regionals in early March. The top three teams from regionals advance to super regionals, which determines who attends the state competition.
Meador and Fitaw placed first at super regionals qualifying them for the state championship, held in late April at James Madison University.
At the state championship, teams debate five rounds on globally and domestically relevant topics selected by the National Speech and Debate Association. Opposing sides are decided by a coin toss, and teams debate for six to seven hours throughout the day.
Fitaw said debate was important to him. “I used it as an opportunity to improve my speech skills, as I lacked confidence in public speaking, as well as research... Debate has provided me a foundation for the things college and the future may demand for me.”
Debate provides a creative and intellectual outlet for students, Meador said. “I would recommend it full-heartedly. Even casual participation or spectating can really help get your brain going in ways you didn’t expect. There is an atmosphere of both intellectualism and camaraderie that is scarcely felt elsewhere in life.”
Given the state of the debate program less than three years ago, the recent accomplishments of the team are worth celebrating, Phillips said. “There is a place for every skill, for every strength, for every interest in debate. Having the whole state reward you with a trophy for your success along the way is the cherry on top of the sundae.”
Two real American men right there! Congrats to them, their families, the team, and Patriot High.
