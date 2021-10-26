Patrons at a Woodbridge Wawa surrounded a robbery suspect who assaulted a 60-year-old woman Sunday, stole her purse and tried to take her car.
Police were called to the store at 2051 Daniel Stuart Square at 4 p.m. and arrived to find multiple people around a car in the parking lot, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Officers learned that a 60-year-old woman returning to her car was approached from behind by a stranger who grabbed her purse and demanded her car.
When the victim refused, the man elbowed her multiple times before pushing her to the ground and brandishing a knife, Carr said.
The man then entered the victim’s car, but other patrons surrounded the vehicle and waited there until police arrived.
Gregory James Brown, 43, of no fixed address was arrested at the scene and charged with robbery, Carr said. During a search incident to arrest, he was found in possession of the same denomination of money as the victim was missing from her purse, according to police.
Brown is held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
(1) comment
Good job Woodbridge citizens. All hope may not be lost.
