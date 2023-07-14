A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning while walking in a crosswalk in Gainesville, police said.
A 77-year-old Gainesville woman driving a 2011 Honda Odyssey hit the pedestrian as the driver traveled east on Somerset Crossing Way approaching Forkland Way just after 7:15 a.m.
The victim, Chyi Mao, 72, of Gainesville, was in the crosswalk, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The Honda's driver stayed on the scene, and speed, alcohol or drug use were not factors, Carr said.
The investigation continues.
