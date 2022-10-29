A pedestrian died late Friday after being struck by a car on Dumfries Road near the eastbound ramp off Interstate 95.
A 27-year-old Stafford man driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-95 at 9:44 p.m., exiting to eastbound Dumfries Road, when he struck a pedestrian as he tried to merge. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and walking within the roadway, said Prince William County Police Officer Wade Dickinson.
The driver remained at the scene.
The pedestrian, identified as Jamel Terrell Tanner, 31, of Dumfries, was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors on the part of the driver, Dickinson said.
