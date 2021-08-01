A 55-year-old Alexandria man died Saturday after being struck by a car the night before as he tried to walk cross Lorton Road in Fairfax County.
The incident occurred Friday at 9:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of Lorton Road near the Interstate 95 overpass.
Police say it appears Marco Antonio Galeas Sr., 55, of Alexandria, was crossing mid-block on Lorton Road outside of a crosswalk.
The driver of a 2010 Nissan Altima was traveling east on Lorton Road in the center lane and struck Galeas, police said in a news release. The driver remained at the scene.
Galeas was taken to the hospital where he died Saturday morning.
Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver. The investigation remains active and details of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Fairfax police Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone -1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
This was the ninth pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.