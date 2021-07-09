A 44-year-old man was killed early Friday after being struck by a Stafford County deputy's cruiser on Garrisonville Road.
The incident happened at 12:09 a.m., as the deputy was traveling eastbound on Garrisonville Road. The pedestrian was struck while crossing the roadway at Center Street, the sheriff's office said.
The pedestrian, who has not been publicly identified, died at the scene. The deputy was treated for minor injuries.
The sheriff's office says the case remains active and further information will be released as it becomes available.
