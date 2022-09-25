A Manassas man has died after being struck by two cars on Sudley Road in the Manassas area Friday night.
The incident happened just after 9:45 p.m. when a pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, attempted to cross Sudley near Stream Walk Lane and was hit by a 2020 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Sudley, said Prince William police Officer Wade Dickinson.
The man was then struck by a 2010 Toyota Prius, which was also traveling south on Sudley. Both drivers, a 27-year-old Manassas Park man in the Escape and a 30-year-old Alexandria man in the Prius, stayed at the scene.
The pedestrian, Juan Torres Lizama, 54, of Manassas, was taken to an area hospital, where he died Saturday, Dickinson said.
Investigators determined that speed, alcohol, and drugs are not factors for either driver.
