A 70-year-old woman has died nearly a month after she was hit by a car at Telegraph Road and Jeff Todd Way near Fort Belvoir.
Christine Caldwell, of the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, was walking on the sidewalk adjacent to the southbound lanes of Telegraph Road Feb. 5 around 3:45 p.m., police said.
A 1999 Honda Accord was traveling south on Telegraph Road when the car suffered a mechanical malfunction with a tire that caused steering loss, it traveled off the road, striking Caldwell, police said.
She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died Feb. 25, police said.
The case will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review. It is the second pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2021.
