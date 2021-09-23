A 42-year-old Manassas man was killed early Thursday when he was hit by a bus on Sudley Road at the Interstate 66 underpass.
Police say a 2016 Prevost bus was traveling southbound on Sudley Road underneath the I-66 overpass about 6:54 a.m., when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway. The pedestrian then hit a concrete barrier and fell into the road, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle, Carr said.
The victim’s identification will be released once next of kin has been notified. The investigation continues.
The bus driver was identified as a 57-year-old Hamilton woman.
