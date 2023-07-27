The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Chantilly.
At 5:46 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the area of John Mosby Highway (Route 50) and Pleasant Valley Road for a report of a pedestrian struck. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene.
The pedestrian's name has not been released pending notiification of next of kin.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call investigators at 703-771-1021.
