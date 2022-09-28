A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after being struck by an SUV on Balls Ford Road in the Manassas area.
The pedestrian was wearing dark clothes and walking in the road with traffic when he was hit by 2022 GMC Terrain traveling east on Balls Ford near Copper Mine Road just after 8 p.m., police said.
The driver, a 39-year-old New York woman, remained on the scene and provided first aid until rescue workers arrived.
The pedestrian, preliminarily believed to be a 63-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified.
Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle, Prince William police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The case is the second fatal pedestrian crash in Prince William County in four days. On Friday, a Manassas man was struck by two cars on Sudley Road in the Manassas area and died at the hospital the next day.
More victim blaming by the Prince William PD. How about reporting whether the crash location had a sidewalk? Many segments of Balls Ford Road near the crash site lack sidewalks.
Yes libtard Allen, people are actually responsible for their actions. Like walking into traffic you may get hit by a car. Texting and driving is bad, wearing dark clothing on a low lit road increases your chances of getting hit.
Also, there's a large Holiday Inn hotel at that intersection, and Balls Ford Road has almost no street lighting.
