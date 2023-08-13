A pedestrian walking the railroad tracks on Featherstone Road in Woodbridge was struck and killed by a train Saturday evening.
It happened at 7:35 p.m., at the railroad crossing in the area of Featherstone Road and Marseille Lane. Police said the pedestrian was walking within the tracks as the train approached the crossing.
"The train engineer sounded the train horn to warn the pedestrian, who continued to walk within the tracks before being struck by the train," Prince William County police Officer Adam Beard said in a release.
Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene where the pedestrian was pronounced dead. No injuries were reported by anyone on the train.
The pedestrian was taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office for identification. The person's name will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified.
