A 36-year-old man died after being struck by a car Friday night in the Falls Church area.
The incident happened about 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road.
Fairfax County police detectives say Ramakant Bhusal, of Falls Church, was crossing from the south side of Arlington Boulevard outside of the crosswalk near Graham Road, police said in a news release.
The driver of a 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on Arlington Boulevard and struck Bhusal in the left travel lane. The driver remained at the scene of the crash.
Bhusal to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver, police said. The investigation continues.
