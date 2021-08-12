Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night on U.S. 1 just prior to Pohick Road in Fort Belvoir.
Ray Edwin Roby, 65, of Fort Belvoir, was crossing Richmond Highway from west to east to west just before 10 p.m. and was not in a crosswalk, police said in a news release.
The driver of a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on Richmond Highway and struck Roby. Roby was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.
Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver, police said. Detectives are investigating whether alcohol may have been a factor for the pedestrian.
The investigation remains active, and details of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.
The incident was the 10th pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2021. Last year during the same timeframe there were 11 pedestrian fatalities.
