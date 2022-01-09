A pedestrian walking across Sudley Road died after being struck by an SUV on Friday night.
Police say the driver of a 2006 Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound on Sudley Road between Donegan and Sudley Manor drives at 8:22 p.m. and hit a pedestrian walking in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors on the part of the driver, a 51-year-old Manassas man, said Prince William County police Officer Adam Beard.
The victim’s identification will be released once confirmed by the medical examiner, and next of kin has been notified, he said.
The investigation continues.
