Police are seeking witnesses after a man was struck by at least one car on U.S. 1 in Woodbridge early Tuesday. The victim, identified as Robert Paul Lee King, 43, of Woodbridge, died at the scene.
Police were called to U.S. 1 and Cardinal Drive at 3:04 a.m. after the driver of a 2011 Infinity G37X traveling northbound reported hitting a pedestrian in the roadway, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
King was outside of a crosswalk and in a dimly lit area of the road, Perok said. The driver, a 59-year-old Woodbridge man, continued to a nearby business where police were contacted.
Investigators believe King may have already been on the ground and in the roadway prior to being struck by the initial car. It's unknown if he was hit by another vehicle, Perok said. His body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for autopsy.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.
