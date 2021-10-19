The northbound lanes of James Madison Highway are shut down at Lightner Road in Haymarket as police investigate a pedestrian struck by a car with serious injuries.
The accident happened at the Dominion Valley intersection near Battlefield High School about 12:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates on this developing story.
