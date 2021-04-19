The pandemic shutdown saw fewer motorists on metropolitan Washington roads last year, but still 98 people were killed in traffic crashes while walking and biking.
Despite the reduction in vehicle traffic, early data from 2020 indicate the number of pedestrians and cyclists killed in traffic incidents remained steady across the region—accounting for 29 percent of all traffic fatalities, the Metropolitan Council of Governments said in a news release.
With the launch of the 2021 regional Street Smart campaign, local and state officials combine education with increased enforcement of safety laws to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.
The 2021 Street Smart campaign begins today and continues through May 16. The effort includes increased enforcement of traffic safety laws that protect people walking and biking in D.C., suburban Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Law enforcement officials will be focusing on drivers who disobey the speed limit or fail to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks. Violations can cost up to $500 and add points to a driver’s record.
Street Smart, a pedestrian and bicyclist safety program created in 2002 sponsored by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, works in conjunction with ongoing efforts across the region to improve infrastructure and keep everyone safe with upgraded safety features for intersections and roadways. The campaign offers safety tips to drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists through a combination of transit ads, media outreach, digital engagement, video testimonials, and on-the-ground outreach.
Street Smart Safey Tips
If you’re driving...
- Slow down and obey the speed limit.
- Stop for pedestrians at crosswalks.
- Be careful when passing buses or stopped vehicles.
- When turning, yield to people walking and biking.
- Look for bicyclists before opening your door.
- Allow at least three feet when passing bikes.
- Avoid using your cell phone and never text while driving.
If you’re walking...
- Cross the street at the corner and use marked crosswalks when they’re available.
- Use the pushbuttons.
- Wait for the walk signal to cross the street.
- Watch for turning vehicles.
- Before crossing, look left, right, and left again.
- Be visible. Wear something light or reflective after dark.
- Watch out for blind spots around trucks and buses.
- Avoid using your cell phone while you’re crossing the street.
- On an off-street trail, obey all posted signage and approach intersections with caution.
If you’re biking...
- Obey signs and signals.
- Never ride against traffic.
- Ride in a straight line at least three feet from parked cars.
- Use hand signals to tell drivers what you intend to do.
- Wear a helmet.
- Use lights at night and when visibility is poor.
- On an off-street trail, obey all posted signs and approach intersections with caution.
Laws and regulations differ between jurisdictions.
Learn more at BeStreetSmart.net.
