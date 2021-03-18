Police are searching for a man who used a drone mounted with a camera to peep into a woman's bedroom in the Rolling Brook community outside Lake Ridge.
The 18-year-old victim told police she was in her bedroom in the 12800 block of Tumbling Brook Lane changing clothes around midnight Tuesday when she saw the drone outside her window.
"The victim immediately looked out of the window and observed a man holding the controller for a drone standing near a residence on Rainbow Court," Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Shortly after, the suspect quickly fled the area on foot and the drone flew away. The victim said she had seen the man wearing similar clothing in the area previously.
The man was described as white, about 35 years old, 6 feet tall and 230 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball style cap with a white circular logo on the front and a dark colored jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
