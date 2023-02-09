PenFed Credit Union is sponsoring Lone Eagle Honor Flight, for its first Honor Flight from Puerto Rico to Washington from April 12 to 14.
The Lone Eagle Honor Flight ensures that all veterans, regardless of their location in the United States, can participate in their Honor Flight Experience. The Honor Flight network’s mission is to fly veterans to Washington to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to honoring their service.
All Honor Flight veterans are accompanied by a guardian, an able-bodied adult who accompanies the veteran throughout the trip and assists as needed. Guardians are asked to make a donation to the Honor Flight Network to help offset costs associated with travel.
Veteran selection calls for this initial Lone Eagle flight from Puerto Rico will begin Feb. 15 and continue until all seats are filled. About 25 veterans are expected to be on the flight.
Veterans are flown on a first-apply, first-fly basis with priority given to World War II, post-World War II, Korean War, Cold War and Vietnam veterans. Those not selected for this inaugural flight will remain on the list to be served on future Honor Flight trips from Puerto Rico.
