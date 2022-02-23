The Pentagon on Tuesday approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops ahead of trucker convoys expected in the D.C. area next week to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
The request came from the District of Columbia government and the U.S. Capitol Police and was approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the Associated Press reported. The guard troops would assist with traffic control and would not take part in law-enforcement or surveillance activities.
Several trucker convoys are expected to travel to the area from various parts of the country, some with plans to arrive in time for President Biden's March 1 State of the Union address. The People’s Convoy and the American Truckers Freedom Fund are two of the groups involved, with plans to model protests after recent trucker convoys in Canada.
In a statement, the People's Convoy, traveling from California, said they “will NOT be going into DC proper.” Organizers also said the convoy will work with local authorities “in order to ensure a 100% safe, lawful, and peaceful journey.”
According to the AP, the U.S. convoys want the government to lift pandemic restrictions such as mask mandates and vaccine requirements.
That’s odd, on January 6, 2021 they couldn’t be bothered to do anything for a political rally with 500k people. Maybe they were part of the operation.
