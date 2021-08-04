The Pentagon Force Protection Agency has identified the officer killed at the agency's Metro bus platform Tuesday as George Gonzalez, a Brooklyn native who joined the force in July 2018.
"As a Pentagon Police officer, he took our mission of 'protecting those who protect our nation' to heart," the police force said in a Tweet Wednesday morning. "He was promoted twice and attained the rank of Senior Officer in 2020. A gregarious officer, he was well-liked and respected by his fellow officers."
As a military and police veteran, Officer Gonzalez had served previously with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Transportation Security Administration, and United States Army. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq.
He was also a die-hard Yankees fan and graduate of New York City’s Canarsie High School.
"Officer Gonzalez embodied our values of integrity and service to others. As we mourn the loss of Officer Gonzalez, our commitment to serve and protect is stronger," the police force said. "Officer Gonzalez’s family is in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace."
No funeral arrangements have been announced.
The Associated Press reported Gonzalez was attacked and stabbed at the Pentagon's Metro bus platform about 10:37 a.m. Tuesday. After an exchange of gunfire, the assailant -- who has not yet been publicly identified -- was also killed, the AP reported.
Pentagon police said there were "several casualties" in the incident, but did not elaborate on how many were injured or the extent of their injuries.
The Pentagon was on lockdown for more than an hour during the incident. The FBI is investigating.
Rest in Peace Officer Gonzalez.
