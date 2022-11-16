Fort Belvoir’s annual Veterans Day observance this year invited civilians and veterans alike to recognize and celebrate those who have served.
The ceremony, held at the Cold War Memorial in front of garrison headquarters, drew a number of distinguished guests, including U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity, School Board member Karen Corbett Sanders and more.
The Brass Quintet played the National Anthem followed by an introduction from Col. Joseph V. Messina, the fort's garrison commander.
“The Army’s most important guidance is people first, and this observance is a wonderful moment to reflect on the cherished values we hold as a nation and all the struggle and sacrifice that veterans for more than two centuries have endured to defend this nation and our constitution,” Messina said. “Whether a veteran has seen combat or not, it is our country’s sacred responsibility to ensure that the service and sacrifice of our veterans is never overlooked or forgotten.”
Messina thanked veterans and their families from all branches and all wars for their sacrifice. He noted the importance of continued community support for service members.
“The veterans in the audience, please remember that you help connect the public with the Army and have the chance to inspire the next generation to serve. Service to the nation doesn't end when you take off the uniform though. Once you earn the title, you are a soldier for life,” Messina said.
He then introduced Maj. Gen. Allan Pepin as the guest speaker for the event. Pepin is the commander of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and commanding general of the Military District of Washington. He is also a veteran of multiple deployments to both Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom, along with several classified deployments. He remains an advocate for soldiers, civilians and family members.
“It's also great to know that we have veterans here so upfront. Thank all veterans and their families, but also just members of the community that want to ensure they're doing their part to embrace this great community,” Pepin said. “This nation could not be what it is with those who don't serve ... we all have our own reason for choosing to serve in the military. Sometimes there's just a goal and purpose that drives us and propels us to act and serve ... regardless of the reason, the military and the nation collectively appreciate the dedication of our veterans to serve.”
The wreath laying ceremony was led by Gen. Pepin, Col. Messina and Janie Bauer, president of the Belvoir Garden Club.
