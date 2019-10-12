State police say a person died by suicide Saturday night jumping from the Occoquan River bridge on southbound Interstate 95.
Police received a report of someone going over the bridge about 7 p.m. at the 161 mile marker in Prince William County near the Fairfax line.
One lane was blocked for several hours as police and rescue workers searched for and recovered the person.
State police did not release any other details about the person who died.
