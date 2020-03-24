Crews called to a town house fire on Silvia Loop off Old Bridge Road near Prince William Parkway early Tuesday discovered a body inside the home.
The fire was dispatched at 4:51 a.m. and firefighters on the scene located an individual inside the residence. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, said Prince William County police Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The deceased was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy. The person's. identity will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin notified.
The investigations into the death and the cause of the fire remain under joint investigation by Prince William County police detectives and the Department of Fire & Rescue, Fire Marshal’s Office.
