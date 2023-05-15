Two staff members in the Fairfax office of Rep. Gerry Connolly were attacked by a person with a baseball bat Monday morning, police say.
“This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff,” Connolly said in a statement.
It happened in Connolly’s district office in an office park on Main Street in the City of Fairfax at about 10:40 a.m., police said. Both staff members were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Fairfax City police said they responded within five minutes to the reported assaulted and said the male assailant has been arrested.
“Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need,” Connolly said of the two staff members, thanking police and first responders for their quick response.
“I have the best team in Congress,” Connolly said. “My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable.”
WTOP’s Mladen Petkov contributed to this report.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
