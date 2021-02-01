Peter J. Newsham was sworn-in as Prince William County’s new police chief Monday.
In a small, private ceremony held at the Charlie T. Deane Station, Newsham was joined by his wife as he recited the oath of office administered by Prince William County Clerk of the Court Jacqueline Smith.
Newsham, former chief of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, was announced as the county’s incoming police chief just before Thanksgiving after a 7-1 vote by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, with Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin dissenting.
Opposition to his hiring began right away. In December, a group of about 30 people protested Newsham outside the board meeting, and have plans to stage another protest at Tuesday's meeting.
Newsham's tenure with D.C. police was marked by disagreements with the city council on issues of transparency and how the police department handled Black Lives Matter protests last summer. But county supervisors have lauded Newsham for bringing about more diversity in the Metropolitan Police Department.
Newsham was born in Providence, Rhode Island, and grew up in Weymouth, Mass. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the College of Holy Cross, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Maryland School of Law.
Newsham joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 1989 and moved up through the ranks to police chief in 2016. He retired from the D.C. department last month.
“I believe and fully expect Chief Newsham will build on the long tradition that we have here in Prince William County,” county executive Christopher Martino said in a news release. “...A very strong Prince William County police force, a culture that’s been developed over the four prior chiefs and many people that have come through our police force.”
Newsham will now lead the department as the fifth police chief since its inception in 1970. The department has a budget of over $113 million and full-time staff comprising of close to 900 sworn and civilian members.
“To the residents of Prince William County, we cannot be successful without you,” Newsham said in the news release. “I’m looking forward to meeting each of you and I pledge to you to work every day to continue developing the trust that is essential for us to be successful in our profession.”
