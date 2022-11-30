A pharmaceutical company is investing $12.5 million to establish a packaging operation in Prince William County.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the county announced Wednesday that Granules India Ltd. will establish the 79,000-square-foot facility near Manassas, creating 57 new jobs.
“Granules India’s new packaging operation in Prince William County is an important addition to the pharmaceutical ecosystem in the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said in a press release. “The company’s decision to expand its footprint in Virginia is a testament to our infrastructure and robust workforce, and we look forward to further development of this partnership.”
The Hyderabad, India-based company serves brand-name and generic companies in 75 countries with eight manufacturing facilities around the world. Granules manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients, pharmaceutical formulation intermediates, and finished dosages, and its products include common consumer drugs such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen.
The company also has 130 employees at a research, development and manufacturing facility in Fairfax County.
Former Gov. Ralph Northam approved a $200,000 economic development grant to the county to assist with the project.
Prince William County was competing with Maryland for the facility.
"Prince William County has the dedication to developing our infrastructure and the educated workforce that global companies like Granules have come to expect,” Gainesville District Supervisor Pete Candland said in a press release. “The Balls Ford Road widening project will further support this project and the ongoing growth of our distribution center hub."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.