Patriot High School’s lunch commons looked like a throwback to the analog days on a recent spring afternoon.
Teens read from conversation cards set out at tables, various board games were being played, and phones were at least less central, said Principal Michael Bishop.
The third week of March was “Social Media Awareness Week” at the Nokesville high school, and for the second straight year, Bishop wanted to emphasize the impact social media has on students. A gregarious, old-school kind of educator, Bishop said he’s running out of good options to blunt the technology’s worst effects on school life.
“We have so many kids with anxiety. We have so many kids that lack the socialization skills,” Bishop said. “When you look in our commons, on the outside of the commons during lunches, singular seats, kids sit by themselves because they don’t necessarily want to talk to anybody and they’re on their phones. And the No. 1 thing our staff told us last year is phones. It’s the No. 1 distraction.”
The first time around, the planning was done by adults, and the event gained little traction within the student body.
This year, Bishop enlisted a group of students to help with the vision. They knew what might work and what definitely wouldn’t, but neither the students nor the adults involved were naive about what they might accomplish. They don’t expect students to wipe their phones of all social media apps or completely hide them away during the school day any time soon.
The goals of the week’s activities were more modest: to help make students slightly more aware of their tendencies and to encourage just a little more face-to-face interaction.
On “Mindful Monday,” students were asked to sign a pledge for the week promoting positive, affirming social media usage and were given tips on how to monitor their own online habits.
“Try it Tuesday” encouraged students to put down the phone, meet someone new and engage in a conversation. On Wednesday, many students wore name tags saying what “defines” them. “Think it Through Thursday” encouraged students to think before they post, considering how it might make others feel.
“Phone Down Friday,” students and faculty agreed, was the hardest. The high schoolers were asked, with varying success, to put their phones away for the day.
“It’s as if you left it at home. It’s like, what would happen? Would you pay attention more? Would you meet new people? Would you talk more?” Patriot High School senior Jocelyn Aristanto said. “The hope is just that you realize you don’t need social media just to survive through the day. You’ll be fine without it. The hope is that it kind of sparks something in their minds … That’s the goal of the whole week.”
Life before and after COVID
Before COVID, Patriot had a strict policy prohibiting the use of phones in the classroom. The first time it happened, teachers would take the phone and return it to the student after class. The second time meant a trip to the office. And on the third instance, phones were taken away and parents had to come to pick them up.
But when students came back in-person full time, Bishop said, “It just became almost impossible … You’ve got one teacher and 30 kids in a room.”
Parents also objected, asking how they can reach their kids if something happens. When Bishop suggested a return to a strict no phones policy at a back-to-school night with parents, he said the parents in attendance stood and applauded.
“But I thought to myself, but you’re the one that’s allowing it to happen,” Bishop said. “We’ve had parents call their kids during class. We’ve had parents texting their kids during class.”
Patriot counselor Vicky Campbell posited that the combination of COVID and the regular horror of school shootings has made parents want a direct line to their students at all times.
“We’ve had parents email the teacher to ask why their kid hasn’t returned their text during that class,” Campbell said.
The student organizers said they know too well the lengths to which phones – and, in particular, social media – have upended social interaction. It’s not uncommon, according to students, to see groups of teens huddled around a lunch table together hardly making conversation, focused instead on the constant scroll of online updates from others.
It’s also not uncommon, they say, for kids to be deep in a text conversation with a classmate and pass them in the hall without saying a word. Even some of those involved in organizing the week’s events said their in-person connection with friends had been strained by social media.
“I’ve had times where I’ve been out to lunch with my friends, and we spend like 40 minutes just trying to get the perfect picture for Instagram when we could be having a good time and just talking instead of trying to get something for social media,” Aristanto said.
Study habits have also been affected. Patriot junior Abby Boursiquot said she isn’t one for New Year’s resolutions, but this year she’s resolved to getting off her phone unless it’s actually important.
“I’ve seen what it does to my work and school,” she said, adding that on top of everything else, scrolling through social media often leaves her feeling worse than when she started.
“It’s like eating a pizza and then after, you realize it was, like, rotten. It just didn’t feel good and I felt disgusting. I just felt like I did it too much,” Boursiquot said. “My friends were getting better and turning in work and things like that while I was on my phone, getting home and just going straight to my phone and keep scrolling hours on end, just not realizing that I wasn’t getting in my school work.”
A change in behavior
Boursiquot helped to plan the awareness week because, as she put it, she knows that other students feel the same way, but they might just not realize that they can cut back.
Heavy social media usage has been found in some research to have significant effects on study time, homework and, maybe most importantly, sleep, which has its own correlations with academic achievement.
Most of the student organizers at Patriot said they’re far from social media puritans and still use platforms like Instagram, but they have recently become more aware of just how addictive and anxiety-inducing the apps have become. The problem only worsened after a year of online school when face-to-face socialization was deliberately cut off.
“People started to rely on it more for entertainment to keep themselves off of the fact that they were stuck in the house for however long,” said Patriot sophomore Carson Berget. “And … it was a way that friends could communicate. So then it ended up building up a reliance on social media, I feel, and now that we’re back to ‘normal’ … we’re so used to being on our phones and on social media to communicate that now we don’t know how to switch back.”
Aristanto said that a “Phone Down Friday” would have been relatively easy before the pandemic.
“When everything shut down, I was a freshman, and I remember just not having to use my phone all day,” she told InsideNoVa. “There would be days it would stay in my bag the whole day … Now everybody’s like, ‘I’m not gonna put my phone down; that’s crazy. How can you expect me to put that down for like, more than five minutes?’”
Students at Patriot are also quick to point out that, in other words, the sky isn’t necessarily falling. Phones can still be great tools for learning and engaging with broader communities; many students are well-adjusted and know how to moderate their use, and some remain off social media entirely. As with any trends among young people, the reliance on interaction via app may eventually cycle out and become less cool among even younger generations, they agreed.
But social media and digital interaction are clearly posing some significant problems in and out of school.
“From an administrative side, every single day, there’s something. Messaging threats, social media comments,” Bishop said. “It’s non-stop.”
‘It’s an addiction’
TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat are the behemoths of social media for young people, according to research. Last year, 67% of U.S. teens said they had used TikTok, and 62% said they had used Instagram. In self reporting, 36% of teens said they spend too much time on social media, and rose to 41% for teenage girls. In the same survey, 54% said it would be hard to give up social media.
Research conducted on links between social media usage and teen mental health have hardly been conclusive, with many studies actually pointing to only small impacts. But that impact could vary by age. A major study conducted in the United Kingdom and published last year found that during early adolescence – ages 11-13 for girls and 14-15 for boys – “life satisfaction” ratings were lower for kids engaging in higher social media usage.
Meanwhile, internal research conducted by Instagram and leaked to The Wall Street Journal in 2021 found that 32% of teenage girls who “felt bad about their bodies'” reported that “Instagram made them feel worse.” Naturally, the documents showed, the platform’s engagement mechanisms were also designed to make it more addictive.
“As a counselor, I do have kids that will come in and I will say in the 90th percentile, when kids are upset, it has involved some kind of social media interaction,” Campbell, the counselor, said. “The best tool that I have is to process through it with them. Talk about what happened, maybe talk about options that the kid would have to handle it from there. … We process what happened, why they’re upset, and once they’ve calmed down, we move to: How can we resolve the situation in a healthy way?”
The goals of the week at Patriot were admittedly small in scale. The students said they were encouraged to see their classmates taking part in games or Q&A-style icebreakers in the lunch room and really enjoying face-to-face interaction.
But would it have a lasting impact? Students said most likely not.
“Honestly, I think everyone knows like, ‘Oh, I’m on my phone a little too much,’” senior Divine Rumanyika said. “But it doesn’t always matter what they know, a lot of people are probably still going to do it … It’s an addiction.”
(1) comment
Cell phones are a disaster for many school kids. That is a fact reported by a number of teachers, especially kids in middle school.
