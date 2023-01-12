After 20 years in Occoquan, Mom’s Apple Pie – a favorite of at least three U.S. presidents – is closing its location in town. But don’t despair, the pies will still be there.
“A new bakery will be taking our place. Daughter #2 is opening up shop right here in our footprint,” owners Steven Cox and Avis Renshaw said in a social media post.
The new bakery will open in March carrying Mom’s namesake pies and confections. A new name for the shop will be announced soon.
The last day of sales at the Occoquan store will be Jan. 22, but the beer and wine side will stay open a few more months before closing for good, the post said.
The new bakery will have some new offerings and an “edited cookie section” with a new look and feel.
Mom’s Apple Pie began as a way for Cox and Renshaw to make cash back in the early 1980s. The couple baked pies sourced with local ingredients in their home kitchen and sold them to friends, neighbors and farm markets. Eventually they expanded to a Sterling industrial space.
“ … One of their apple pies found its way into the White House and was savored by President George H.W. Bush. Bill Clinton later would say nice things about their lemon chess, and Barack Obama would enjoy their sweet potato pies,” wrote Piedmont Virginian magazine, published by InsideNova.
Mom’s owners said the decision to “pass the torch” came after the Occoquan location’s bakery manager decided to retire.
Mom’s original Leesburg shop and location in Round Hill remain open as usual.
(0) comments
