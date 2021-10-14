Pied Piper Theatre presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof Jr.’ this weekend

After being rescheduled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pied Piper Theatre’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” is finally coming to the stage.
The musical is the Pied Piper’s first production since the pandemic struck, and it has come a long way. From struggles getting the production staged to complications meeting in person for rehearsals due to possible COVID exposures, both the cast and crew have faced tremendous difficulties in the return to live theater.
Pied Piper is the youth theater group of the ARTfactory in Manassas.
“The biggest challenge we’ve faced is having to move to virtual rehearsals twice due to COVID,” said Christine Maxted, director of “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.”
“It is challenging to try to hold music rehearsals with everyone muted, and dance rehearsals where cast members are trying to dance in their bedrooms in front of a desk,” she added.
These struggles, however, have not dampened the cast and crew’s spirits. It has only made the return to the live stage more exciting.
“It feels like we’ve got so far. From doing theater on a camera, to finally on stage,” said Andrew Serrano-Bremer, who plays the lead role of Tevye in the production. “I’ve done a total of 12 Pied Piper shows. Of all those shows, this is my first major lead role.”
“Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” is a special adaptation of the nine-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical by the same name. The show is based on Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl and tells the story of Tevye, a Jewish man living in the Russian town of Anatevka with his wife and five daughters.
The story revolves around tradition within a small community and the outside forces that threaten it, as well as love and family. Notable songs from the musical include “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker.”
The music director for the Pied Piper show is Julie Hollis, and the choreographer is Lexxi Frilles.
The theater will present two performances Saturday and one Sunday, all at Metz Middle School. Both the actors and the audience are required to wear masks. In addition, there will be no intermission, and no concessions will be sold.
Despite the challenges, Maxted is delighted to bring the performance to the live stage. “Fiddler on the Roof” is one of her personal favorites, and she believes its message resonates today.
“It's a story of acceptance, family, love, and you see what it means to be a refugee,” she said. “With the recent events in Afghanistan, this piece is timely.”
