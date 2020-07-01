Several pigs apparently got loose on Interstate 95 northbound in Spotsylvania County on Wednesday afternoon, closing lanes and creating a backup that extended for at least two miles.
The pigs were on the interstate between the 118 and 116 mile markers near the Thornburg exit. It's unclear if they fell from a truck or how they might have gotten onto the interstate.
Motorist Bailie Hayden captured video of the scene:
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
