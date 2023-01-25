image_67153153.JPG

The scene of an 18-vehicle pileup on Interstate 95 near Thornburg on Jan. 25, 2023.

 Virginia State Police

Traffic was detoured off Interstate 95 north near Fredericksburg Wednesday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash involving at least four tractor-trailers and 14 passenger vehicles.

State police say the series of wrecks happened starting at 2:44 p.m. near the 116 mile marker near Thornburg at the Caroline County and Spotsylvania County line.

The incident involved a total of 18 vehicles in three separate, chain-reaction crashes, according to state police and the Virginia Department of Transportation. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 
 
Rain is being investigated as a factor in the crashes, state police said.
 
The initial crash caused a series of secondary chain reaction crashes after a sedan spun out in the rain. 

All I-95 northbound traffic was detoured at exit 110 to Ladysmith Road to U.S. 1 with local deputies helping with the detour.

VDOT said all lanes had reopened by 5:25 p.m.

