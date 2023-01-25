Traffic was detoured off Interstate 95 north near Fredericksburg Wednesday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash involving at least four tractor-trailers and 14 passenger vehicles.
State police say the series of wrecks happened starting at 2:44 p.m. near the 116 mile marker near Thornburg at the Caroline County and Spotsylvania County line.
All I-95 northbound traffic was detoured at exit 110 to Ladysmith Road to U.S. 1 with local deputies helping with the detour.
VDOT said all lanes had reopened by 5:25 p.m.
