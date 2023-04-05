State police say a pilot and passenger escaped injury when their small plane skidded off the runway Wednesday afternoon at Leesburg Executive Airport.
The wreck happened at 2:26 p.m. and involved a private aircraft coming in for a landing when the plane left the runway and skidded into the grass.
Neither the pilot nor the passenger onboard was injured, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The FAA has been notified.
