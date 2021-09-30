A Haymarket couple wants to breathe new life into the town’s park.
Chuck and Joanna Mason presented an initial proposal for The Gatherings at Haymarket project at a Town Council work session on Monday.
The town park and playground is at 14710 Washington St. The main structure on the site was built in 1941. The Masons want to renovate the house and rent it out for events such as birthday parties or meetings. They also want to host outdoor events like craft shows and art festivals.
“Any locality or any community needs to have something like that,” Chuck Mason said.
The Masons proposed a “signature event” for the building called Christmas Wonderland. Chuck Mason said it would be like walking into “Santa’s living room” and offer a less expensive and closer option for families to visit Santa Claus during the holidays.
The prices discussed Monday were preliminary, but Mason said discounts would be offered to Haymarket residents and military service members.
“We’re not looking to capitalize, but to have something for our community that’s quaint,” Chuck Mason said.
Monthly operating costs were estimated at $840, and a third-party company would handle a website, scheduling and marketing.
The proposal is for a public-private partnership. The Masons would manage events and the inside of the building. They are asking the town to cover the cost of lawn care and any major structural issues with the existing building, plus installation of a sidewalk and driveway.
Chuck Mason said it would be important to improve the entrance to the park.
