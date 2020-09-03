A pilot died after a small plane crashed southwest of Sperryville within the Rappahannock County limits of Shenandoah National Park, park officials said Thursday.
The pilot's name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin, and it's not clear when the crash occurred.
Park officials said they received notification Wednesday at 11:14 a.m. that wreckage of of a plane crash had been discovered about three-quarters of a mile down the Buck Hollow Trail from Skyline Drive, just above Sperryville.
“The body of an adult male was found in the wreckage,” the park confirmed in Thursday's news release.
The Buck Hollow Trail, including the parking areas on Highway 211 west of Sperryville, the Meadow Springs parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5, and the Buck Ridge Trail, are all closed until further notice while an investigation takes place and the wreckage is removed from the scene.
The Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting with the incident.
The FAA said the plane was a single-engine Piper PA-20-135. The National Transportation Safety Board was not traveling to the scene, the agency said.
The pilot was believed to be the only person on the plane.
This story was originally reported by InsideNoVa's sister publication, the Rappahannock News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.