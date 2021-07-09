Prince William County planners tentatively support a planned $849 million mixed-use complex on a piece of county-owned property.
The Planning Commission held a work session Wednesday on a request by Castle Rock Partners LLC to rezone the 23.74-acre parcel next to the George Mason University Science and Technology Campus near Manassas from planned business district to planned mixed-use district.
After the work session, the commission voted 6-0 to table a public hearing on the request until Aug. 25. Commissioners Richard Berry (Gainesville) and Juan McPhail (Potomac) were absent.
The property is on the northeast side of the intersection of Prince William Parkway, or Va. 234, and University Boulevard, at the entrance to the GMU campus.
Planners support the overall goal to bring a wide mix of student-housing, retail, restaurants and office space to the Innovation Park area, but wanted more information and guarantees on parking and marketing plans.
“I think this is a very exciting project overall,” said Brentsville Commissioner Patti McKay.
The Board of County Supervisors authorized the sale of the property to Innovation Development LLC, which Castle Rock controls, in July 2020. The county purchased the property in 1997.
The original agreement was for $5.17 million and the entire 23.7-acre parcel. The agreement was amended in March to show a reduction in the acreage to 22.3 acres and the price to $4.86 million. The other 1.42 acres was sold to a separate LLC to straighten the property line between the two parcels and allow a straight road onto the development.
The original sale came with a proposal for 744 residential units, 80,000 square feet of retail space, 330,000 square feet of office space and 250 hotel rooms.
The plan before the Planning Commission now is for 1,550 student-housing units, 80 multifamily units and 1.6 million square feet of nonresidential space, including a hotel and conference center, retail areas and office space. Structured and underground, with spaces for electric vehicle charging and bike racks, is included.
“There’s strong demand for market rate housing, strong demand for active adult housing,” said Tim Kissler, principal for Castle Rock.
Kissler said he “didn’t like” the initial plan as it didn’t adequately mix residential and retail uses.
Ty Lawson, an attorney with Thomas Moore Lawson, said the market-rate units would be sold at “the highest price point that the market will bear.”
Kissler said total build-out will have an estimated $849.5 million construction cost and be valued at $1.1 billion. County staff estimate the final product will generate $8.9 million annually in real estate tax revenue, although Kissler estimated it would produce $13.36 million.
The commission’s questions were primarily about ensuring the housing would be for college students so the development wouldn’t lead to an influx of enrollment in public schools, which Kissler said will be accomplished through marketing.
Commissioners also weren’t convinced the development would have adequate parking for residents, visitors and people shopping or dining. Kissler said the property would have enough parking as college students typically come with fewer cars than other types of apartment complexes.
Per the sale agreement, the county would reimburse Innovation Development LLC its purchase price as related infrastructure was constructed with the development. The infrastructure would come from entrances off Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard.
Kissler said the project would be constructed in three phases and hopefully completed by summer 2024. The first phase would include retail, student housing and parking. Phase two would be student housing and parking and phase three would be a combination of student housing, retail and office space.
In June, the board authorized a public hearing to amend the sale agreement to extend the termination date to Oct. 31. The hearing is scheduled for July 13.
Kissler said if the rezoning isn’t approved by Oct. 31, the company can pull out of the purchase.
The Board of Supervisors approved a small-area plan in December for 1,700 acres at Innovation Park. The county hopes to turn the entire area into a pedestrian-oriented mixed-use town center with student housing and office space, as well as a shuttle to and from the Broad Run Virginia Railway Express station. The plan also proposes a pedestrian bridge crossing Prince William Parkway on University Boulevard and an elementary school in the town center.
Neabsco Commissioner Bill Milne said the panel will continue talking with the developer ahead of the public hearing to address its concerns.
“We don’t want to get down the road, have this come through as a case and we’re still coming with a bunch of questions,” he said. “We want to get these answered now.”
